June 12 An engineer convicted of obstructing
justice in connection with the 2010 BP oil well blowout in the
Gulf of Mexico won a new trial on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Stanwood Duval of New Orleans tossed out
his December conviction of Kurt Mix, a former BP Plc
employee, and concluded that conduct by one of the 12 jurors
meant he did not have an impartial jury.
"These extreme circumstances place the very sanctity of the
impartial nature of Mix's jury at issue," Duval said.
Joan McPhee, a lawyer for Mix, said she was "deeply
gratified" by the ruling.
A spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department did not respond
to a request for comment.
Mix was convicted on one of two counts of obstruction for
deleting hundreds of messages he exchanged with his supervisor
and a contractor in the weeks after the spill.
He was part of a team that scrambled to plug the Macondo
well and figure out how much oil was leaking in what became the
worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history.
The Macondo well explosion on April 20, 2010, killed 11
workers on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and triggered an
87-day oil spill in which millions of gallons of crude flowed
into the Gulf of Mexico.
Mix was the first of four current or former BP employees
charged with crimes connected with the well incident to be
tried.
After the trial, Mix's lawyers had interviewed several
jurors without first notifying him, according to Duval. Some
jurors told them that a juror had told them she heard something
outside of the jury room that would allow her to not "lose any
sleep" in finding Mix guilty.
In his decision on Thursday, Duval noted the jurors were
under strict instructions not to disclose information about jury
deliberations, and said the interviews were "inappropriate and
contrary to the law of this district and circuit".
But in light of the interviews, Duval called the jurors to
testify about what happened. Five members of the panel said the
juror in question said she had heard information outside of the
courtroom that gave her "comfort" in finding Mix guilty.
Duval said the juror's actions were in "contravention of the
court's instructions" and came at a "critical time in the
deliberations".
"The jury further failed to head the court's instructions in
that after this information was imparted to the jury, the jury
failed to inform the court of its occurrence," according to
Duval.
Duval said based on the jurors' testimony alone, Mix "was
not tried by an impartial jury" and deserved a new trial.
The case is U.S. v. Mix, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Louisiana, No. 12-cr-00171.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)