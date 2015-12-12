MEXICO CITY Dec 11 A few months after reaching
the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history, BP Plc
faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had
filed against the company.
Acciones Colectivas de Sinaloa, a group specializing in
consumer and environmental class action claims, lodged the
lawsuit against four BP units at a Mexico City court this week,
said the head of its board, David Cristobal Alvarez.
The claim was based on BP's acknowledgement of the damage
caused when the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded on April 20,
2010, off the coast of Louisiana, and on studies supporting
evidence of environmental damage in Mexico, Alvarez said.
Because the Deepwater Horizon accident did not immediately
contaminate the Mexican part of the Gulf of Mexico, no claims
were made at the time, he added.
"But with the maritime currents and the air, the
contamination has reached the Gulf of Mexico, it's started to
affect people on the coasts of the states in the Gulf of
Mexico," Alvarez said.
The explosion was the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S.
history, killed 11 workers and spewed millions of barrels of oil
onto the shorelines of several states for nearly three months.
BP said in July it will pay up to $18.7 billion in penalties
to the U.S. government and five states to meet nearly all claims
from the spill, adding to the $43.8 billion it had already set
aside for criminal and civil penalties and cleanup costs.
Alvarez said the Mexican suit was seeking compensation for
the environmental damage caused, if that was recognized.
The court would likely need to decide by February or March
whether to accept it as a class action suit, he added.
BP had no immediate comment, a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Robert Birsel)