BRUSSELS May 25 The full-scale version of the
Nabucco pipeline is still under consideration, the European
Commission said on Friday, after oil major BP said it
would no longer consider it for shipping its gas from its Shah
Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan.
"To our understanding, the Nabucco classic version, is still
on the table," Commission energy spokeswoman Marlene Holzner
said.
For the European Union - which is seeking to reduce its
reliance on Russian gas - the name of the pipeline is not the
most important thing, she added in emailed comments.
Rather it is crucial that the "content is Nabucco".
That means there is a need for a new pipeline to be built
outside the European Union, which if necessary can be expanded
to cope with future demand and that the legal framework
surrounding it is clear and transparent.