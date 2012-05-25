FRANKFURT May 25 German utility RWE
says it's likely the original plans for the Nabucco gas pipeline
project to carry Caspian area gas to Europe will still be
discussed, even if a proposed shorter route is picked, board
member Leonhard Birnbaum said.
"We are confident that Nabucco West will win the bid, and
then I still think that the original Nabucco concept will be
discussed again," Birnbaum told Reuters in e-mailed comments on
Friday.
RWE is part of the consortium backing the Nabucco project,
which also includes OMV, Hungary's MOL
through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of
Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.
Birnbaum's statement comes after oil major BP said it
was no longer considering the original plan of shipping gas from
its Shah Deniz Stage 2 Gas field in Azerbaijan through the
Nabucco pipeline.