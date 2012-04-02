* Two of BFOE benchmark hit by production woe
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, April 2 British oil major BP said
on Monday it had shut the Valhall platform in the North Sea last
week, while traders said the shutdown led to loading delays of
one of the four crude oil streams used for the global price
benchmark.
The delays came while French major Total has
closed the Elgin platform since last week because of a gas leak,
which has affected volumes in another stream of the four.
A BP spokesman said the Valhall platform in the Norwegian
North Sea was shut for unplanned maintenance at the compressor.
There was no leak from the platform, he added.
"Valhall production was shut in last week to undertake some
maintenance work to the compressor unit. The results of testing
this week will determine when a re-start is likely," the
spokesman said in a statement.
New-York listed Hess is the majority owner in the
field with a 64 percent share, while operator BP holds the
remaining 36 percent.
The BP spokesman said the Valhall field normally produces
about 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day but declined to
specify the shut-in volume.
The Valhall oilfield feeds into the Ekofisk stream. It is
one of the BFOE streams, or Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk,
which are used as the benchmark to price about two thirds of
global crude oil.
Traders said seven cargoes of Ekofisk crude to be loaded in
April have been delayed by five days due to the platform
shutdown. Two of them were now expected to be loaded in
May.
This was not confirmed by BP.
Loadings of another key stream, Forties, have been reduced
by up to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of
April, traders said on Friday.
French major Total has been battling with leaking gas from
the Elgin platform for about a week. The platform, which has
been shut since the leak last week, normally produces about
60,000 bpd of oil feeding into the Forties stream.
Forties is pumped by the BP-operated Forties Pipeline
System.
ICE Brent crude futures jumped into a positive
territory, reversing the losses earlier in the day. By 1616 GMT,
Brent futures were trading $1.84 up at $124.72 a barrel,
outpacing the $1.62 rise in U.S. crude futures.