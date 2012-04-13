LONDON, April 13 Oil output at the Valhall
platform in the Norwegian North Sea has returned to normal rates
after being restarted last weekend, its operator BP Plc
said on Friday.
Valhall normally produces about 42,000 barrels of oil per
day and was shut for unplanned maintenance in March. Its crude
feeds into the Ekofisk oil stream, which is part of the Brent
oil pricing benchmark.
"Valhall started up on Saturday," a BP spokesman said. "It
is producing at normal levels."
New York listed Hess is the majority owner in the
field with a 64 percent share, while BP holds the rest.