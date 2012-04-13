LONDON, April 13 Oil output at the Valhall platform in the Norwegian North Sea has returned to normal rates after being restarted last weekend, its operator BP Plc said on Friday.

Valhall normally produces about 42,000 barrels of oil per day and was shut for unplanned maintenance in March. Its crude feeds into the Ekofisk oil stream, which is part of the Brent oil pricing benchmark.

"Valhall started up on Saturday," a BP spokesman said. "It is producing at normal levels."

New York listed Hess is the majority owner in the field with a 64 percent share, while BP holds the rest.