LONDON, March 25 BP has put North Sea oil
assets worth close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for
sale, the Sunday Times reported.
BP, which on Thursday got a green light to drill a deepwater
well off the Shetland Islands, has made the move following UK
government plans to encourage more exploration in the North Sea.
The newspaper report, citing industry sources, said BP had
launched an auction this month to sell many of its stakes in
reservoirs where it holds a minority position, adding that it
had hired investment bank Jefferies as an adviser.
BP made no comment when contacted by Reuters.