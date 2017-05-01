HOUSTON May 1 The head of BP's Gulf of Mexico
region said on Monday the oil company's use of a new seismic
imaging technology has identified 1 billion additional barrels
of "possible resources" at four of its U.S. offshore fields.
Richard Morrison, the BP region president, said at the
Offshore Technology Conference in Houston that its "full
waveform inversion" imaging techology was applied to data from
its Atlantis, Mad Dog, Thunder Horse and Na Kika fields.
The technology enhances the clarity of images collected from
existing seismic surveys, particularly those involving complex
salt structures that were obscured or distorted, the company
said.
BP last week said its use of the imaging technology had
identified 200 million barrels of possible resources at is
Atlantis field alone. It plans to apply the technology to other
fields in Azerbaijan, Angola, and Trinidad and Tobago, it said.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Gary McWilliams
and Chizu Nomiyama)