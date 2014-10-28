LONDON Oct 28 BP has put its Pernis
storage terminal in Rotterdam up for sale as part of a broad
push to sell assets, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
The 90-acre Pernis terminal is connected via pipeline to
BP's 400,000 barrel-per-day Rotterdam refinery and is used for
storing and loading oil products such as gasoline and diesel
onto barges and trucks.
The site has storage capacity of 150,000 cubic metres and
includes a jetty terminal and loading facility, the spokesman
said. Its 30 employees have been informed of the sale, he added.
BP has sold $40 billion of assets since the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill and has announced an additional $10 billion in
disposals by 2015 as part of a sector-wide effort to cut
spending and boost profits.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)