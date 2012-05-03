* Trial set for Jan. 14, 2013
By Jonathan Stempel
May 3 A trial to assign blame and damages that
could total tens of billions of dollars for the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill has been put off until January, in a setback
for the U.S. government, which wanted to try its case this
summer.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans on Thursday
scheduled a trial for Jan. 14, 2013, more than 10 months after
it had originally been scheduled.
The decision means the federal government and Gulf Coast
states, which also wanted a summer trial, may have to wait
longer to recover money from BP Plc and its drilling
partners.
It is unclear how the new timetable will affect strategy, or
whether it might spur the federal government to press harder for
settlements and help local residents seeking money for cleanup
or restoration.
"This may spur the government to settle," said Edward
Sherman, a professor at Tulane University Law School in New
Orleans. "The Obama administration may want to show its stuff
before the November elections."
However, Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor
specializing in product liability, said the delay might make it
harder for governments to reach acceptable settlements.
"A delay could give the governments more time to strengthen
their bargaining positions, but they lose leverage that comes
with having a trial scheduled in the near term," he said.
$7.8 BILLION SETTLEMENT WINS INITIAL OK
A comprehensive trial to resolve claims involving BP,
drilling partners Transocean Ltd and Halliburton Co
, federal and state governments, private plaintiffs and
others had been scheduled for Feb. 27. It was put on hold while
BP negotiated with the private plaintiffs.
Barbier's order came one day after he granted preliminary
approval to BP's estimated $7.8 billion settlement to resolve
economic, property and medical claims by 125,000 individuals and
businesses harmed by the spill. He set a Nov. 8 fairness hearing
to consider objections before granting final approval.
The April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig killed 11 workers and triggered the largest U.S.
offshore oil spill from the ruptured Macondo well, in which BP
held a 65 percent stake.
Transocean owned the rig, and Halliburton provided cementing
services. About 4.1 million barrels of oil were spilled and not
cleaned up, the U.S. government has estimated.
U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle declined
to comment. The offices of Alabama Attorney General Luther
Strange and Louisiana Attorney General James "Buddy" Caldwell
had no immediate comment.
Ellen Moskowitz, a BP spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Transocean spokesman Lou Colasuonno said that company has
"utmost confidence" in its case. Halliburton spokeswoman Beverly
Stafford did not respond to a request for comment.
WILL TRIAL REALLY HAPPEN?
BP had urged that a trial on remaining Gulf spill issues be
delayed until after the Nov. 8 fairness hearing, to help ensure
that any "overlapping or parallel actions" would not distract
from administering the settlement with private plaintiffs.
But the governments objected, saying such a delay would be
unfair to residents and the broader public interest.
BP previously took a roughly $37.2 billion charge for the
spill. The London-based company's potential liability for
violating the federal Clean Water Act alone could reach $17.6
billion if it were found to have acted with gross negligence.
Other companies in the case are Anadarko Petroleum Corp
, which owned 25 percent of the Macondo well; Cameron
International Corp, which made a blowout preventer, and
Schlumberger NV's M-I Swaco venture, which provided mud
services. All have settled with BP.
Mitsui & Co's MOEX USA unit, which owned 10 percent
of the well, has also settled with BP, and in February agreed to
pay $90 million to settle with the federal government.
About 311 witnesses have been deposed and 90 million pages
of documents have been produced in the case, court papers show.
"You wonder whether there will ever be a trial," said
Tobias, the University of Richmond law professor. "The farther
we move past the actual event, it may complicate matters for all
sides. Memories fade and evidence could grow stale."
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.