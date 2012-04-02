* U.S. estimated 4.9 million barrels of oil spilled
* BP seeks evidence that may show spill was smaller
* Clean Water Act fines dependent on spill total
By Jonathan Stempel
March 30 BP Plc has accused the U.S.
government of withholding evidence that may show the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill was smaller than federal officials claimed,
a key issue in determining the oil company's liability.
A reduction in the size of the spill would lower the
maximum civil fine BP could be forced to pay under the U.S.
Clean Water Act, a sum now estimated as high as $17.6 billion.
The government is one of many plaintiffs suing BP over the
April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig,
which killed 11 workers and triggered the largest U.S. offshore
oil spill.
In a filing late on Thursday with the U.S. District Court
in New Orleans, BP said more than 10,000 documents the
government is refusing to turn over "appear to relate to flow
rate issues" at the company's ruptured Macondo well.
BP said the documents, which the government considers
privileged because they reflect policy deliberations, may show
that an August 2010 estimate that 4.9 million barrels of oil
spilled from the well is too high.
"The United States' invocation of the deliberative process
privilege here sweeps too broadly," because it shields evidence
concerning "a factual issue, namely, the amount of oil
discharged," wrote Don Haycraft, a lawyer for BP.
"Fundamental fairness" requires that BP get access to this
evidence for its defense, he added.
Wyn Hornbuckle, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Clean Water Act calls for maximum fines of $1,100 per
barrel of oil spilled or $4,300 if there were gross negligence.
Assuming 4.1 million barrels were spilled and not cleaned
up as the government contends, BP could face a maximum $17.6
billion fine if there was gross negligence.
BP agreed in principle on March 2 to pay $7.8 billion to
settle claims by more than 100,000 private plaintiffs for
economic, property and other damages.
It still faces claims from the government, Gulf Coast
states and its drilling partners Transocean Ltd and
Halliburton Co .
BP has projected its legal and cleanup costs at roughly $43
billion. The company is based in London.
The settlement with private plaintiffs put a potentially
year-long trial over the spill on indefinite hold. The size of
the spill was among the issues to be determined.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No.
10-md-02179.