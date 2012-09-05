* Botched well pressure test indicates BP gross
negligence-US lawyers
* BP's actions unworthy of 'middling size company'-US
lawyers
* BP rejects negligence charge
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. Justice Department
is ramping up its rhetoric against BP PLC for the massive
2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, describing in new court
papers examples of what it calls "gross negligence and willful
misconduct."
The court filing is the sharpest position yet taken by the
U.S. government as it seeks to hold the British oil giant
largely responsible for the largest oil spill in U.S. history.
Gross negligence is a central issue to the case, slated to
go to trial in New Orleans in January 2013. A gross negligence
finding could nearly quadruple the civil damages owed by BP
under the Clean Water Act to $21 billion.
The U.S. government and BP are engaged in talks to settle
civil and potential criminal liability, though neither side will
comment on the status of negotiations.
"The behavior, words, and actions of these BP executives
would not be tolerated in a middling size company manufacturing
dry goods for sale in a suburban mall," government lawyers wrote
in the filing on Aug. 31 in federal court in New Orleans.
The filing comes more than two years after the disaster that
struck on April 20, 2010 when a surge of methane gas known to
rig hands as a "kick" sparked an explosion aboard the Deepwater
Horizon rig as it was drilling the mile (1.6 km)-deep Macondo
252 well off Louisiana's coast. The rig sank two days later.
The well spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico for 87 straight days, unleashing a torrent of oil that
fouled the shorelines of four Gulf Coast states and eclipsed the
1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska in severity.
Specifically, errors made by BP and Swiss-based Transocean
Ltd, owner of the Deepwater Horizon platform, in
deciphering a key pressure test of the Macondo well are a clear
indication of gross negligence, the Justice Department said.
"That such a simple, yet fundamental and safety-critical
test could have been so stunningly, blindingly botched in so
many ways, by so many people, demonstrates gross negligence,"
the government said in its 39-page filing.
BP rejects the charge. "BP believes it was not grossly
negligent and looks forward to presenting evidence on this issue
at trial in January," the company said in a statement. A
Transocean spokesman had no immediate comment.
On Aug. 13, BP urged U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier to
approve an estimated $7.8 billion settlement reached with
125,000 individuals and businesses, asserting its actions "did
not constitute gross negligence or willful misconduct."
The government said Barbier should avoid making any finding
about BP's potential gross negligence when he rules on the
settlement. Barbier will hold a fairness hearing on that
settlement on Nov. 8.
Barbier should also disregard claims made by BP that
minimize the environmental and economic impacts of the spill,
the government said, citing environmental harms like severe ill
health of dolphins in Louisiana's Barataria Bay, which saw some
of the heaviest oiling from the spill.
'INDIGNANT TONE'
The new comments do not represent a change in U.S.
officials' legal stance, said David Uhlmann, a University of
Michigan professor and former environmental crimes prosecutor.
"The Justice Department has consistently maintained that BP
and Transocean were grossly negligent and engaged in willful
misconduct in the events leading up to the Gulf oil spill,"
Uhlmann said in an email to Reuters.
The department's latest filing "contains sharper rhetoric
and a more indignant tone than the government has used in the
past," he said.
But the filing does exhibit exasperation on the part of
government lawyers. They wrote that they decided to elaborate on
BP's alleged gross negligence because they believed BP was
trying to escape full responsibility.
The Justice Department said they feared that, "if the United
States were to remain silent, BP later may urge that its
arguments had assumed the status of agreed facts."
BP in its statement on Tuesday reiterated that it believes
the private-party settlement "is fair, reasonable and adequate
and meets all the legal requirements for final approval by the
court."