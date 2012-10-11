HOUSTON Oct 11 An oil sheen spotted on the Gulf
of Mexico near the site of the sunken Deepwater Horizon rig
matches samples from BP Plc's ill-fated Macondo well, the
U.S. Coast Guard said.
BP reported a sheen on Sept. 16 in block 252 of the
Mississippi Canyon, about 50 miles (80 km) off the Louisiana
coast. Test samples indicate that "the sheen correlates to oil
that originated from BP's Macondo Well", the Coast Guard said in
a statement late on Wednesday.
Swiss-based Transocean Ltd owned the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig and London-based BP was the operator of the
Macondo well, which ruptured on April 20, 2010, killing 11
workers and unleashing the worst U.S. offshore oil spill. BP and
Transocean had no immediate comment on the sheen.
The well spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico for 87 straight days, unleashing a torrent of oil that
fouled the shorelines of four Gulf Coast states and eclipsed the
1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska in severity. The well was
capped with cement on Sept. 19, 2010, which U.S. officials said
had "killed" the leaking well for good.
According to the Coast Guard, the sheen likely comes from
wreckage on the seafloor, not the well itself.
"The exact source of the sheen is uncertain at this time,
but could be residual oil associated with wreckage and/or debris
left on the seabed from the Deepwater Horizon incident in 2010,"
the Coast Guard said. "The sheen is not feasible to recover and
does not pose a risk to the shoreline."
The Coast Guard notified BP and Transocean that "either
party or both may be held accountable for any cost associated
with further assessments or operations related to this sheen".
A U.S. lawmaker said the U.S. government should require BP
to utilize remotely operated undersea vehicles to survey the
ocean floor around the site.
"BP must do everything in its power to ensure this well does
not rupture or leak, and they should be held responsible if it
does," said U.S. Representative Edward Markey, a Massachusetts
Democrat. "BP still has billions to pay to the people of the
Gulf and the U.S. government, but the Gulf region also deserves
the peace of mind that this well is dead once and for all."