HOUSTON Oct 18 BP Plc. on Thursday said
its ill-fated Macondo well remains sealed and that an oil sheen
spotted on the Gulf of Mexico near the site of the sunken
Deepwater Horizon is likely from a cofferdam used in an attempt
to cap the runaway well in 2010.
London-based BP reported a sheen on Sept. 16 in block 252 of
the Mississippi Canyon, about 50 miles (80 km) off the Louisiana
coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said last week test samples
indicated that the sheen matched the type of oil from the
mile-deep Macondo well.
BP said an inspection of the sea floor around the Macondo
well by remotely operated vehicles was "successful in
identifying the cofferdam, a piece of containment equipment used
during the Deepwater Horizon response, as the probable source of
the surface sheen."
BP said no oil was leaking from the Macondo well itself, and
the Coast Guard has said that the surface sheen poses no
shoreline risks.
Swiss-based Transocean Ltd owned the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig and BP was the operator of the Macondo
well, which ruptured on April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers and
creating the worst U.S. offshore oil spill.
On Oct. 17, a survey by undersea vehicles found
"intermittent drops of oil" coming from an 86-ton metal
cofferdam that BP attempted to lower onto the Macondo well in
May 2010 to funnel the oil to the surface. BP engineers aborted
the plan after methane hydrates, a flammable form of frozen
natural gas, began collecting on the cofferdam. The cofferdam
was abandoned on the ocean floor.
"Samples of the droplets have been collected from the
opening at the top, known as the stovepipe, and will be analyzed
to confirm a match with the sheen," BP said in a release.
"Droplets were also observed coming out of a small connection
port on one side of the cofferdam."
Two and a half years ago, the well spewed 4.9 million
barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 straight days. The
torrent of oil fouled the shorelines of four Gulf Coast states
and eclipsed the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska in severity.
The well was capped with cement on Sept. 19, 2010, which
U.S. officials said had "killed" the leaking well for good.