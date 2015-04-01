(Corrects figure in para 1)
* Advisors say Dudley's pay not in line with BP's
performance
* Dudley's 2014 remuneration reached $12.7 million
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, April 1 Two leading consultants have
urged BP shareholders to vote against Chief Executive Bob
Dudley's $12.7 million 2014 pay, saying it was not in line with
the energy major's poor performance.
Glass Lewis and Pensions & Investment Research Consultants
(PIRC), which advise institutional shareholders and issue proxy
vote recommendations, both said Dudley's remuneration exceeded
that of its European peers.
Investors have become increasingly vocal over executive
remuneration in recent years. Lawmakers have adopted new rules
on pay transparency and given shareholders more power to block
payouts.
"The changes in CEO pay over the last five years are not
considered in line with the Company's financial performance over
the same period," PIRC said.
Dudley's 2014 remuneration, which rose by more than 20
percent from 2013, despite a fall in BP's profits due to falling
oil prices, will be put to vote at its annual general meeting on
April 16.
Glass Lewis said BP pays "more to its CEO than the median
CEO remuneration for a group of European Energy companies.
Overall, the company performed worse than the peers."
BP executives received bonus payouts of 73 percent of the
company's maximum limit, despite below-target performance on
several metrics, according to Glass Lewis.
In one instance, Glass Lewis "strongly" questioned BP's
policy of granting bonuses of up to 150 percent of salary based
on the absence of major safety and environmental incidents.
Dudley's 2014 salary and annual bonus fell to $2.95 million
from $4.21 million in 2013 but deferred bonuses and performance
shares' awards rose to $9.79 million from $5.96 million a year
earlier, according to a BP regulatory filing.
As a result, his total remuneration rose to $12.74 million
in 2014 from $10.17 million in 2013.
BP rejected the claims.
"Executive pay is closely linked to BP's performance and is
defined by the remuneration policy which was overwhelmingly
approved by our shareholders at last year's AGM," a spokesman
said.
"Remuneration for 2014 was entirely in line with this policy
and reflected the delivery of BP's strategic targets over the
past three years."
Glass Lewis also recommended voting against Dudley's 2013
remuneration last year, but the vote won by more than two thirds
of shareholder support.
Another proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder Services,
recommended a vote in favour of the 2014 remuneration, saying BP
had addressed disclosure issues.
(Editing by William Hardy)