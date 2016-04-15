LONDON, April 15 Chief executives at British companies are coming under increasing pressure from shareholders over salary and bonus payments that have risen much more sharply than their workers' remuneration.

Tough market conditions, especially for companies in the commodities business, have led to thousands of job losses and pay cuts for employees.

BP's shareholders rejected its executives' remuneration package on Thursday and an investor group has recommended that shareholders of mining group Anglo American follow suit at next week's annual meeting.

"British boards are now in the last chance saloon, if the will of shareholders in cases like this is ignored, it will only be a matter of time before the government introduces tougher regulations on executive pay," said Simon Walker, director general of the Institute of Directors.

Britain introduced legislation in 2013 to allow shareholders a binding vote on directors' pay deals.

Below is a list of shareholder revolts against executives' remuneration packages:

BP

Some 59 percent of BP shareholders voted against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015 on 14 April, 2016. Dudley's pay and benefits rose 20 percent even though the company cut 5,000 jobs last year and reported its biggest ever annual loss.

BG

In 2014, BG Group, now part of Shell, reduced the remuneration of new chief executive Helge Lund after shareholders rebelled against a package that would have made him one of the best paid oil bosses in Europe.

WPP

WPP shareholders voted against chief executive Martin Sorrell's 6.8 million pound ($9.6 million) pay package in 2012, with nearly 60 percent opposing the plan for his 60 percent annual pay rise while the company's share price fell 14 percent over the same period.

AVIVA

Also in 2012, some 54 percent of Aviva shareholders rejected the pay package of chief executive Andrew Moss. He resigned a few days later.

SHELL

In 2009, 59.4 percent of Shell's shareholders vetoed the management's pay package, including a 58 percent rise in the chief executive's remuneration to 9.1 million pounds, after the company performed worse than rivals during an economic downturn.

RBS

The biggest ever rejection of pay policy hit Royal Bank of Scotland in the midst of the financial crisis in 2009. More than 90 percent of investors voted against the bank's pay and pensions policy after the government, which had built up a large majority stake, rejected the plan.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

One of the first big shareholder revolts in Britain was against GlaxoSmithKline's directors' pay in 2003 when 50.7 percent rejected the plan. Shareholders criticised a one-off payment the CEO would have received when leaving the company.

($1 = 0.7051 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)