LONDON, April 15 Chief executives at British
companies are coming under increasing pressure from shareholders
over salary and bonus payments that have risen much more sharply
than their workers' remuneration.
Tough market conditions, especially for companies in the
commodities business, have led to thousands of job losses and
pay cuts for employees.
BP's shareholders rejected its executives' remuneration
package on Thursday and an investor group has recommended that
shareholders of mining group Anglo American follow suit
at next week's annual meeting.
"British boards are now in the last chance saloon, if the
will of shareholders in cases like this is ignored, it will only
be a matter of time before the government introduces tougher
regulations on executive pay," said Simon Walker, director
general of the Institute of Directors.
Britain introduced legislation in 2013 to allow shareholders
a binding vote on directors' pay deals.
Below is a list of shareholder revolts against executives'
remuneration packages:
BP
Some 59 percent of BP shareholders voted against Chief
Executive Bob Dudley's $20 million pay deal for 2015 on 14
April, 2016. Dudley's pay and benefits rose 20 percent even
though the company cut 5,000 jobs last year and reported its
biggest ever annual loss.
BG
In 2014, BG Group, now part of Shell, reduced the
remuneration of new chief executive Helge Lund after
shareholders rebelled against a package that would have made him
one of the best paid oil bosses in Europe.
WPP
WPP shareholders voted against chief executive Martin
Sorrell's 6.8 million pound ($9.6 million) pay package in 2012,
with nearly 60 percent opposing the plan for his 60 percent
annual pay rise while the company's share price fell 14 percent
over the same period.
AVIVA
Also in 2012, some 54 percent of Aviva shareholders rejected
the pay package of chief executive Andrew Moss. He resigned a
few days later.
SHELL
In 2009, 59.4 percent of Shell's shareholders vetoed the
management's pay package, including a 58 percent rise in the
chief executive's remuneration to 9.1 million pounds, after the
company performed worse than rivals during an economic downturn.
RBS
The biggest ever rejection of pay policy hit Royal Bank of
Scotland in the midst of the financial crisis in 2009. More than
90 percent of investors voted against the bank's pay and
pensions policy after the government, which had built up a large
majority stake, rejected the plan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
One of the first big shareholder revolts in Britain was
against GlaxoSmithKline's directors' pay in 2003 when 50.7
percent rejected the plan. Shareholders criticised a one-off
payment the CEO would have received when leaving the company.
