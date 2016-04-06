* Glass Lewis has "strong concerns" over salary
* BP says Dudley pay is based on underlying performance
(Adds BP comment, quotes, background)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, April 6 Shareholder advisory firm Glass
Lewis has recommended that investors in BP vote against
Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million remuneration
for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its
biggest annual loss.
Shareholders will be asked to vote on the pay of the
company's executives at it annual general meeting in London on
April 14.
BP, like its rivals, has faced a near 70 percent drop in oil
prices since mid-2014, which has led to thousands of job losses
and spending cuts in the industry.
"We have strong concerns regarding pay outcomes relative to
financial performance and investor outcomes in respect of the
past fiscal year," Glass Lewis said in a report.
"In particular, we note that bonus payouts to the executive
directors were at 100 percent of maximum opportunity despite the
lacklustre overall performance during fiscal year 2015."
"Given our concerns regarding bonus payouts and the overall
incentive structure, we do not believe shareholders should
support the remuneration report at this time."
BP said in response that Dudley's remuneration, which rose
by 20 percent from a year earlier, "is primarily based on true
underlying performance, not factors over which the executives
have no control."
"BP executives performed strongly in a difficult environment
in 2015, managing the things they could control and for which
they were accountable," the company said in a statement.
"The annual cash bonus is based on measures directly linked
to BP's strategy, and results were strong across all measures.
Safety and operational risk performance was excellent and BP
responded quickly and decisively to the drop in oil price.
Last year, more than 86 percent of shareholders voted in
favour of Dudley's pay package.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)