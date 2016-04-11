LONDON, April 11 BP faces further
opposition to its pay at its annual meeting on Thursday after
British shareholder advisory group ShareSoc recommended its
members vote against the oil major's remuneration report.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley is in line for a $19.6 million
compensation package for 2015, a year in which shrinking profit
margins triggered by sharp falls in the price of oil led to more
than 5,000 job losses at the oil and gas company. nL8N15H0ZC
"We consider the pay of the CEO to be simply too high, and
particularly so in a year when the company suffered a record
loss of $6.4 billion in 2015. Even so his pay went up by 20
percent," the group said in a statement on Monday.
ShareSoc said the high executive pay was partly due to BP's
"excessively complex" remuneration scheme which includes six
performance measures to calculate bonuses.
The group is the latest voice to join a chorus of
shareholders and advisors objecting to BP's pay plans.
Last week, Royal London Asset Management branded the
proposed increase in Dudley's pay as "unreasonable and
insensitive" and said it would against the report.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have also
recommended that BP shareholders reject the remuneration
packages, which they say are over-generous, in light of the
company's biggest-ever annual loss.
BP has defended its stance on boardroom pay, despite the
rising ire among investors, who have seen the value of their
shares drop by 24 percent in the last year.
"BP's performance surpassed the board's expectations on
almost all of the measures that determine remuneration - and the
outcome reflects this," a BP spokesman told Reuters on April 8.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Alexander Smith)