LONDON, July 15 British oil company BP PLC
said on Monday it would farm in to five deepwater
exploration and production concessions operated by state-owned
Petrobras in the Potiguar Basin, expanding its
Brazilian offshore presence.
Subject to regulatory approvals, BP Energy do Brasil Ltda.
will take a 30 percent interest in blocks POT-M-663, and
POT-M-760 (contract BM-POT-16), and a 40 percent interest in
blocks POT-M-665, POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 (contract BM-POT-17).
Together these blocks cover a total area of 3,837 square
kilometres, BP said.
It did not give any financial details.