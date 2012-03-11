By Kathy Finn
| VENICE, Louisiana, March 11
Joan Strohmeyer's fishing lodge has been ringing steadily since
2010, but not many of the calls are from customers who want to
go fishing. Mainly, they are from lawyers who want her to sue
British oil company BP Plc.
The tidy, 62-room Lighthouse Lodge is perched near the Gulf
of Mexico on Highway 23, in the marshlands between Breton Sound
to the east and Bataria Bay to the west, an easy jumping off
point for what used to be some of America's most prized
commercial and sport fishing waters.
That was before an explosion on April 20, 2010, on the
Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, which killed 11 workers and
spewed oil for 87 straight days. It soaked hundreds of miles of
Gulf Coast shoreline in caramel-colored oil and sent
Strohmeyer's clients fleeing to less troubled waters.
Now, Strohmeyer faces a dilemma. She can sign onto a $7.8
billion settlement struck between BP and lawyers representing
people who, like her, have lost money because of the worst oil
spill in U.S. history. Or she can take her chances and try to
strike a better deal on her own.
All along the Gulf Coast, in a tight-knit community that
stakes its reputation on the size of the catch, business owners
are wrestling with questions of compensation. Some have accepted
a settlement and wonder whether they should have held out for
more. Some are angling for an offer. And some, like Strohmeyer,
are still pondering their options.
At 80 years old, she has already been through one disaster
-- Hurricane Katrina flattened her lodge in 2005, forcing her to
rebuild it.
She said she has avoided filing a claim so far in part
because her lodge got a boost in the weeks after the spill, when
cleanup workers filled the guest rooms and slept on the couches
in the lobby.
"I've never sued anybody in my life," she said. "I hate to
start now."
But, since the beginning of the spill, even before she lost
any money, lawyers have been urging her to file a claim.
"Even before the cleanup workers started coming, hell, I had
lawyers from Houston calling me," Strohmeyer said. "I have been
told that I really ought to file a claim, and I'm looking at
it."
NOT "CHUMP CHANGE"
Down the road, in Venice, Louisiana, Raymond Schmitt wonders
if he got short-changed.
Schmitt is co-owner of Saltgrass Lodge, a three-story,
eight-room, antebellum-style lodge. He and his partners settled
last year with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility, a $20 billion
trust set aside by BP in the weeks following the spill and
overseen by Washington lawyer Kenneth Feinberg.
"My partners wanted to settle, and so we did," said Schmitt,
a longtime charter fishing boat captain. "I don't know if we
settled for enough or not."
Schmitt declined to disclose the amount of the payment, and
said it covered roughly two years of lost revenue. "It was not a
great amount of money but it wasn't chump change either," he
said.
Feinberg's fund paid out $6.1 billion on about 225,000
claims, an average of about $27,000 per claim.
Schmitt summed up the dilemma he faced like this: "Do we
take this now and survive the next two years and try to keep
going, or do we try to fight 'em and go bankrupt in the
meantime?"
Schmitt and his partners filed their claim without the help
of a lawyer, to avoid potential fees. "We felt if we did get an
attorney and had to fight them, it would take a year and we'd
probably end up with the same amount after the lawyers got
everything else," he said.
Pressure to keep the business afloat helped the partners
make up their minds. "We took the money and we've got our
fingers crossed," said Schmitt, who has been spending heavily on
advertising to draw bookings for the spring fishing season.
A LOT OF TALKING
In Boothville, just north of Venice, Brooke Andry is still
waiting for a deal, as her business sags.
"When the fishing industry bottoms out, the lodging business
is gone," said Andry, who owns the Kingfish Lodges and Venice
Palms Lodge. Andry said she filed claims with Feinberg, but has
seen no action.
"I think Feinberg and his group did a lot of talking and not
a lot of action," Andry said. When she met with Feinberg's
representatives, she was required to bring extensive
documentation of her losses, but Feinberg's team was never
prepared. "They'd just put us off and say 'We'll see you in
another 30 days,'" she said.
A spokeswoman for Feinberg declined to comment for this
story. "I believe the GCCF has successfully fulfilled its
mandate," Feinberg said in a statement on March 2.
Andry said she will decide whether to sign onto the $7.8
billion settlement with BP after looking over the details with
her brother, an attorney who has advised her so far. She said
she hasn't decided whether to resubmit her claim or pursue a
lawsuit on her own.
"People come from all over the world to come fishing," Andry
said. "But if they're only going to catch two fish instead of
ten, they figure they might as well go to Destin," a beach
resort in Florida.
For now, Andry is stuck in limbo between the old claims
processing regime run by Feinberg and a new one to be
established under the settlement between BP and plaintiffs'
lawyers, which won't be operational for several weeks.
The new claims facility, which still must be approved by
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, will offer
settlements to business owners who lost profits from the spill,
as well as home owners and individuals, based on set formulas
for lost revenues.
BP estimated the total cost of settling with plaintiffs at
$7.8 billion, but the amount could rise and is not subject to a
cap, plaintiffs' lawyers say. BP and the plaintiffs' group have
declined to estimate the number of potential claimants.
Both the old and the new claims methods have their
detractors. Feinberg has been criticized for slow-walking the
claims process and applying over-rigid terms that excluded some
legitimate claims.
Critics of the new fund, primarily lawyers who represented
clients before Feinberg's fund, warn that it could allow lawyers
representing clients who haven't settled yet to collect
exorbitant fees.
Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, one such lawyer, said big fees
to the plaintiffs' group, called the Plaintiffs' Steering
Committee, could eat up funds that should go to individuals and
businesses.
For plaintiff lawyers, potential fees are enticing. If the
settlement is worth $7.8 billion, as BP claims, that could yield
$468 million in legal fees, calculated at 6 percent.
BP declined to comment on the claims process for this story.
DOING WITHOUT
Robert Wiygul, an attorney in Ocean Springs, Mississippi,
who represents about 1,000 clients who had been seeking payment
from Feinberg's GCCF, said he was optimistic that the new
settlement process would resolve his clients' concerns.
"The amount that's available looks like it's going to be
something that's going to protect people adequately from the
future risks of this oil spill," said Wiygul, an environmental
attorney who represents a wide range of clients from shrimpers
and crabbers to other business owners.
Another option for victims is also on the table: opting out
of the settlement and suing BP directly.
Opting out could yield the highest potential payout, because
it could include punitive damages if Barbier rules in a coming
trial that there was gross negligence on the part of BP or its
well partners, said Blaine LeCesne, a law professor at Loyola
University in New Orleans. BP vigorously contests any claim to
gross negligence.
LeCesne said plaintiffs who sign onto the settlement could
leave billions of dollars on the table in potential future
punitive damages. Those who opt out "will have extraordinary
leverage in negotiating a very generous settlement that will
include anticipated punitive damages," he said.
For the plaintiffs, the choice is uncertain: Accept a quick
payment now, or opt out of the settlement and hope for a better
deal in the future.
But for some, time and money are running short. At the
Lighthouse Lodge, Strohmeyer said she had to give employees a
raise to keep them from being lured away by shoreline cleanup
contractors. She's losing money, she said.
"I've been doing without for some time now," she said.
Meanwhile, the lawyers keep calling.