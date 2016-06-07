SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 7 NFX, the joint venture between oil company BP and port operator Prumo Logistica, has begun importing maritime fuel to the Brazilian port of Acu, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

NFX said its first shipment arrived on June 3 and it expects to import 4.5 million tonnes of maritime fuel in 2016. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)