DOHA May 25 Six international oil firms
including BP and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have bid
to operate Qatar's largest offshore oil field, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The other bidders are the field's current operator Maersk
, as well as Total SA, Chevron Corp
and ConocoPhillips, said the people who spoke on
condition of anonymity as the information was private.
The people said state-owned Qatar Petroleum (QP) would award
the contract for the oil field, which is 80 kilometres (50
miles) off Qatar's coast and currently produces around 300,000
barrels per day (bpd), in the second half of the year.
Officials at Maersk, Chevron, Conoco and Qatar Petroleum did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shell and BP declined to comment.
A Total spokesman said CEO Patrick Pouyanne had confirmed
its bid earlier this month.
Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, which owns Maersk Oil Qatar,
said on May 4 it was involved in a tender process and there was
a risk it could lose the Qatari field, its largest oil producer.
For years it was expected Maersk would renew its 25-year
production agreement on Al Shaheen field when its licence runs
out in 2017.
But the Gulf state surprised the company last year by
putting out a tender for the field which Maersk Oil has been
operating since 1992.
A Qatari oil source told Reuters the Gulf state had invited
international majors to the tender because it wanted to raise
production at the field to 500,000 bpd.
Maersk Oil had originally planned for Al Shaheen's
production to reach 525,000 bpd by 2010, after a 2005 field
development plan was approved, but output remained at about
300,000 bpd, roughly half of Qatar's daily crude output.
The oil reservoirs are notoriously thin and spread out
across a vast area, making production difficult.
BP withdrew from a $4.3 billion project to build Qatar's
first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in 1992, stating it saw
no financial benefits to staying in the project.
Since then, Qatar, a country of 2.6 million, has gone on to
become the world's richest by per capita income and the largest
producer of LNG, which is gas chilled to liquid for export on
specially designed ships.
A senior BP company executive told Reuters in 2007 it was
eyeing a return to Qatar's upstream gas sector after a 15-year
hiatus and was interested in offshore exploration areas and
taking part in projects to produce more difficult gas reserves
in Qatar.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Bate Felix in
Paris; Editing by Mark Potter)