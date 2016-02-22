Feb 22 Standard & Poor's cut its corporate credit ratings on BP, Total SA and Statoil ASA , citing the Europe-based oil and gas companies' persistent weak debt coverage measures over 2015-2017.

The ratings agency on Monday cut the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on BP Plc to 'A minus/A-2' from 'A/A-1' with a stable outlook. (bit.ly/24mtw4j)

S&P lowered the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Total S.A. to 'A plus/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1 plus' and assigned a negative outlook.

The ratings agency also cut the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Statoil ASA to 'A plus/A-1' from 'AA minus/A-1 plus' and assigned a stable outlook.

Standard and Poor's had lowered its ratings on some U.S. exploration & production companies after price assumption revisions earlier this month. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)