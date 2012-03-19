LONDON, March 19 British oil major BP said on Monday there had been a fire at its Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands earlier on Monday and the fire had been put out.

"There was a small fire at one of the units at the refinery," a BP spokesman said. "The fire broke out a bit after midnight. It has been extinguished."

The spokesman said the fire did not cause any injury. He declined to specify the unit or the impact on output.

Traders said the fire broke out at one of the furnaces of a crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery.

The Rotterdam refinery has a capacity to process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which makes it Europe's second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam.

ICE gasoil futures rose a small 0.3 percent to $1,038.75 a tonne by 1207 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent drop in ICE Brent crude futures.