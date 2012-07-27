By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 27 BP Plc may build a
railroad loading system at its Pacific Northwest refinery to
ship cheap Bakken crude oil from North Dakota and Montana in
place of some Alaskan North Slope crude currently processed
there, a company spokesman said.
"Yes, we are considering a rail project at Cherry Point,"
spokesman Michael Abendhoff said, referring to the 225,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Cherry Point, Washington.
He said the project would allow BP to bring in Bakken crude
and export other fuels and chemicals, including diesel and
liquid petroleum gas.
"If we decide to move forward, we would begin the permitting
process sometime in August," Abendhoff said.
He said the company hadn't decided how much Bakken crude it
would ship in by rail. Another source familiar with refinery
operations said it could be about 20,000 barrels per day, or 10
to 15 percent of the refinery's crude slate.
Tesoro Corp is building a $50 million rail unloading
system at its 120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington, for
the same purpose -- to back out more expensive ANS and replace
it with cheaper Bakken crude.
Tesoro aims to start shipping up to 40,000 barrels per day
of Bakken crude to the refinery in September.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday
that rail deliveries of oil and petroleum products in the United
States rose by 38 percent in the first half of 2012 compared to
the same period last year.
A single rail tanker car carries about 700 barrels, the EIA
said. Tesoro ordered 800 rail cars for its project.
According to the Association of American Railroads, the
number of rail cars hauling crude oil and petroleum products
reached close to 241,000 in the first six months of 2012,
compared to 174,000 in the first half of 2011.