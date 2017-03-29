(Corrects to show BP plans to sell refining assets, not
refineries)
* BP plans to sell "one or two" plants
* Unlikely to invest in new refineries
* Targets $3 bln boost to free cashflow by 2021
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 29 BP has no plan to build
new refineries despite growing oil production and will focus on
modernising existing plants while expanding its network of
filling stations to generate $3 billion in additional cash.
The group's head of refining told Reuters that even though
BP's output was set to spike as new fields become operational,
its attitude to refining remains more cautious.
"Are we going to invest in more greenfield refining in BP?
Probably not," said Tufan Erginbilgic, who has worked in
refining since 1990.
He said BP was happy with its refining portfolio although it
could sell some assets in downstream - which combines refineries
with chemicals plants and infrastructure such as storage.
Refining of crude oil into fuels such as gasoline, diesel
and jet fuel has for years been the industry's problem child,
having to grapple with weak and volatile profit margins as well
as competition from modern refineries built in China, India and
the Middle East.
The problems are compounded by the prospect of more
energy-efficient cars, aircraft and heating, tighter marine fuel
standards, the rise of electric vehicles and slowing consumption
growth.
A push to modernise and streamline BP's refining, trading
and marketing - known as downstream activities - generated $5.6
billion in free cashflow last year, up 25 percent from 2014
despite refining margins at 12-year lows, Erginbilgic said.
Erginbilgic, who became downstream chief in 2014, said he is
aiming for a $3 billion increase in free cashflow by 2021.
"We will sell one or two assets, making very good money
today because the tide went up for these assets," he told
Reuters.
SMALLER PORTFOLIO
Refining proved to be extremely valuable for integrated oil
companies, offsetting much of the losses from production
operations during the two-year tumble in oil prices that started
in 2014.
Erginbilgic says BP's investment decisions are driven by an
expected global push towards greater energy efficiency and its
belief that demand growth will slow in the next 20 years to
reach about 112 million barrels per day (bpd) from 96 million
bpd today.
Overcapacity and weak demand growth will probably prompt
more refiners to close plants in Europe, he said. In the United
States, refineries will benefit from rising production and
booming exports to growing Asian markets.
Last year BP and Russia's top oil company, Rosneft
, dissolved a refining joint venture in Germany. In the
United States, BP invested billions of dollars in modernising
its Whiting refinery near Chicago, originally built in 1889 by
John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company.
BP is by no means the only oil major embracing a strategy
rethink to adapt to evolving markets. Rivals including Shell
and France's Total have undergone deep
portfolio reviews in recent years, selling and closing many
operations.
BP was forced to start asset sales long before the oil price
collapsed, in part to raise money for litigation costs relating
to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The company has sold or converted 16 plants since 2000 and
today operates or has a stake in 11 refineries and 17
petrochemicals plants.
It is seeking to sell its 50 percent stake in Chinese
petrochemicals joint venture SECCO, its largest investment in
China, Reuters reported last year.
POCKETS OF GROWTH
Though Shell and trading company Vitol, among others, expect
gasoline and diesel demand to peak between 2020 and 2030, some
refining segments still represent solid growth stories,
Erginbilgic says.
Petrochemicals will not suffer any significant slowdown
because energy efficiency doesn't reduce demand for plastics,
particularly in Asia, he said.
BP is also betting on expanding its network of petrol
stations with high-end convenience stores at a time other
majors, including Shell and Exxon Mobil, have been
shrinking their vast but often basic networks.
In Britain, BP operates its chain with retailer Marks &
Spencer. In Germany, it teamed up with REWE.
Late last year it agreed to buy a chain of stations from
Australia's top grocer Woolworths for $1.3 billion and
Erginbilgic said BP's model could be expanded to markets such as
Mexico, Indonesia, China and India.
Erginbilgic said the marketing business, which also includes
lubricants, can deliver an extra $2 billion in cashflow by 2021,
twice as much as refining and petrochemicals.
(Editing by David Goodman and Dale Hudson)