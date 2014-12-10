* Move comes amid broad $43bln cost cutting drive
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Dec 10 BP will cut thousands of
jobs cut across its global oil and gas business by the end of
next year in a $1 billion restructuring programme announced on
Wednesday following steep falls in oil prices.
The British oil major said it was also considering deeper
cuts to its 2015 budget beyond the $1-$2 billion reduction
already announced in October, as a result of the oil slump.
"Given the recent position taken by OPEC and with oil prices
where they are today, we will continue to review this further,"
BP head of upstream Lamar McKay said in a presentation during an
investor day in London.
The bulk of the restructuring costs will go towards staff
redundancies in all segments, including oil exploration and
production, refining and trading and administration, a company
spokesman said.
BP said a first charge will be taken in the fourth quarter
of 2014 as it implements a plan drawn up over the past 18 months
to increase efficiency.
"We expect the group to incur about $1 billion of
non-operating restructuring charges over the next five quarters,
including the current quarter," the company said.
Thousands of BP's global work force of around 84,000 are
expected to lose their jobs, sources said.
BP is in the midst of a cost cutting drive that saw it sell
over $43 billion worth of assets to cover the expense of the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and the oil sector's rising costs.
The sharp drop in oil prices, which fell from around $115 a
barrel to around $65 a barrel since June, has piled further
pressure on BP and its peers as revenues tumble.
By 1306 GMT, BP shares were down 0.32 percent at 404.65
pence per share, compared to a 0.06 percent decline in the Stoxx
600 oil & gas index.
McKay did not give any details on possible project delays or
cancellations, saying new oil projects were sanctioned at $80 a
barrel, but were also tested at $60 a barrel.
Global oil and gas exploration projects worth more than $150
billion are likely to be put on hold next year as plunging oil
prices render them uneconomic, data shows.
Deutsche Bank on Wednesday upgraded BP shares to buy,
quoting "positive change in perception" over the impact of
Russian sanctions and the Gulf of Mexico spill.
