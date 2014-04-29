UPDATE 8-Oil prices felled by Libyan oil restart and weak gasoline demand
* OPEC sec-gen's comments point to an extension of global cut
LONDON, April 29 British oil firm BP posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to shareholders.
The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the same period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of $3.1 billion.
BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75 cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest energy producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.