LONDON Oct 28 Oil major BP said on
Tuesday it will raise dividends for the third quarter by 5.3
percent year-on-year to 10 cents per ordinary share while
trimming organic capital expenditure for the full year.
BP's total underlying replacement cost profit for the
quarter was $3.0 billion, broadly in line with expectations.
BP, a major investor in Russia through a stake in state oil
major Rosneft, also said the depreciation of the
rouble against the dollar over the period had a significant
impact on results.
It said its underlying net income from Rosneft for the
quarter was $110 million compared with $808 million a year
earlier.
