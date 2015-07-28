LONDON, July 28 BP reported a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations, after taking a $9.8 billion pretax charge related to a settlement with U.S. authorities over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

BP maintained its dividend at 10 cents per ordinary share.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, was $1.3 billion, lower than analysts expectations of $1.64 billion.

This month, BP reached an $18.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government and five states to resolve most claims from the deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago in the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history.

