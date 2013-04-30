LONDON, April 30 BP Plc profits outperformed expectations by almost $1 billion in the first quarter of 2013 thanks in part to the high margin nature of new production that came on stream at the end of 2012 and a strong performance from its trading division.

The British oil company turned in underlying replacement cost net profit of $4.215 billion for the quarter, down from $4.65 billion a year ago, but beating analysts expectations of around $3.27 billion.