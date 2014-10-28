* FTC closed probe into BP with no charges or fines
* Other regulators still investigating
(Adds comment from Platts in 8th paragraph)
By Ron Bousso and Barbara Lewis
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Oil majors BP
and Statoil said the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) was closing a probe into anticompetitive
practices in oil price reporting, while a European Union
investigation continued.
European officials in May 2013 raided the offices of oil
majors BP, Shell and Statoil as part of an
investigation of suspected manipulation of oil and biofuel
prices.
A BP spokesman said the FTC decided to close its
investigation against the British oil major with no charges or
fines.
"On 1 October 2014, BP was informed by the FTC that it was
closing its investigation. The other investigations remain open,
and there is no deadline for the completion of the inquiries,"
BP said a release that included its third-quarter earnings
results.
BP said it has received inquiries and requests for
information from the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, the Korean
Fair Trade Commission, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
A Statoil spokesman said the firm had received the same
information as BP. Shell declined to comment.
The investigation involves price submissions by the oil
companies to Platts, the world's leading oil pricing agency that
is part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc. Its price
assessment process is used to close deals worth billions of
dollars.
A Platts spokeswoman said on Tuesday the company has not
been notified by the FTC that the energy price-fixing probe was
closed nor was it aware of any of the findings. Platts has not
received the results of any other pending inquiries, the
spokeswoman said in an email.
On Tuesday, Antoine Colombani, spokesman for the European
Competition Commissioner, said he could not comment on the FTC's
decision but added that the European Commission's investigation
continued.
Earlier this month, the commission, which acts as the
competition watchdog in the 28-member bloc, raided ethanol
companies in two EU countries as part of the probe.
"Our investigation focuses on the prices provided to Platts
for a number of oil and biofuel products. The importance of the
benchmarks established by Price Reporting Agencies, such as
Platts, and the non-regulated nature of the process may leave
scope for anti-competitive behaviour leading to price
distortions," Colombani said.
"Even small distortions may therefore have a considerable
impact," he added.
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Norway and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise,
Jane Baird and Jeffrey Benkoe)