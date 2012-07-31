July 31 BP Plc delivered the worst of a poor set of quarterly results among top oil companies on Tuesday, slashing $5 billion off the value of U.S. assets and undershooting expectations with its operating result.

Here is a look at BP since the explosion at its Deepwater Horizon rig in the Gulf of Mexico:

April 20, 2010 - Explosion and fire on BP's Deepwater Horizon drilling rig kills 11 workers. The rig, owned by Transocean Ltd and licensed to BP, was drilling 68 km (42 miles) southeast of Venice, Louisiana, in 5,000 feet (1,525 metres) of water. The well had reached 13,000 feet under the seabed.

April 22 - The rig, valued at more than $560 million, sinks and an 8 km (5-mile) oil slick forms.

June 16, 2010 - Chief executive Tony Hayward and BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg meet White House officials and announce a deal to set up a $20 billion fund for damage claims from the spill. BP also suspends dividend payments to shareholders; says it will pay $100 million to workers idled by the six-month offshore drilling moratorium.

July 20, 2010 - BP says it has reached a deal to sell $7 billion in assets to Apache Corp as it raises money to cover costs related to the spill. It later says it plans to sell assets worth up to $30 billion over 18 months.

July 27, 2010 - BP names Robert Dudley as its next CEO.

Sept. 19, 2010 - With a final shot of cement, BP permanently "kills" the leaking well.

Sept. 23, 2010 - Researchers put the spill at around 4.4 million barrels. The figure comes from the first independent study of the disaster.

Jan. 5, 2011 - BP and its partners made a series of cost-cutting decisions that ultimately contributed to an oil spill, the White House oil spill commission says in a report on the causes of the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history.

April 21, 2011 - BP sues Transocean, suppliers Halliburton Co Co and Cameron International for $42 billion in 2010 oil spill clean up costs.

May 28, 2012 - Mikhail Fridman, a partner of BP in Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP, resigns as CEO. BP established its $7 billion Russian joint venture, TNK-BP in 2003.

July 24, 2012 - Russian state oil company Rosneft throws its hat into the ring to buy a 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, as the British major and its oligarch partners head for divorce. The unwinding of the partnership could see several scenarios which analysts say could involve either BP or the AAR quartet of oligarchs - Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik - selling their stake. On July 30 the oligarchs block a $1 billion dividend from the Russian oil business.

July 31, 2012 - BP takes an extra $847 million provision for the Gulf oil spill, bringing the total set aside to $38 billion. The resulting costs of the spill and a row with its Russian partners tips BP into a loss for the quarter of $1.4 billion.