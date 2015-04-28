LONDON, April 28 Oil major BP said it
will gradually sell throughout 2015 more than $1.25 billion of
oil it had stored earlier this year to seize on a futures market
structure to boost profit.
Traders including BP bought and stored oil throughout late
2014 and early 2015 after an oil price collapse as prompt prices
dropped below those for further into the future, a market
structure known as contango.
Traders have been profiting from the contango by storing
crude in the hope of reselling it at a profit at a later date or
by simply locking gains via paper trading.
BP bought and stored more than $1.25 billion worth of oil,
the equivalent of around 23 million barrels, during the first
three months of the year, the company said.
BP said it will gradually unwind the stocks as the market
structure narrowed.
"We expect the working capital inventory build to unwind
over the rest of the year," a company spokesman said.
Although the volumes are large, they are still below those
accumulated by some of the world's biggest trading houses during
the first quarter. Since March the market structure has narrowed
significantly, making a repeat of the storage play unlikely in
the second quarter.
BP and Total both reported higher than expected
profits on Tuesday thanks to steep increases in profits from
refining, showing the resilience of global oil firms in the face
of slumping oil prices.
Many trading houses, such as Glencore and
Trafigura, have said since March that although inland
or onshore crude storage was still profitable, offshore storage
at sea was probably out of question due to higher costs
associated with shipping fees traders have to pay to tanker
owners.
