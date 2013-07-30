LONDON, July 30 British oil company BP
has decided to keep its U.S. wind farm business, one of the
largest in the country, after four months in which it failed to
attract a bid the company could accept, a spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"We didn't find an offer that we thought was the right
value," said the spokesman, citing guidance circulated by
management at the end of last week.
"Our feeling is that the business is more valuable to us
than to others. We had a number of bids, but we decided now is
not the right time to sell."
The sale was seen as a continuation of the retreat of big
oil companies from renewable energy investments while oil and
gas projects offer them better returns.
It would also have helped fund BP's oil spill costs along
with the $38 billion worth of assets it has already sold since
the 2010 spill.
Bp has not put a value on the business but reports have said
the sale could have raised a further $1.5 billion.
The assets include interests in 16 operating wind farms in
nine states with a combined generating capacity of around 2,600
megawatts, as well as a portfolio of projects in various stages
of development.
BP reported second quarter results earlier on Tuesday.