* Oil reserves unchanged in 2015 at 1,698 billion barrels
* Investment in sector dropped 25 pct to $160 bln
* Oil production up 3.2pct due to shale, Iraq and Saudi
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 8 The world's oil reserves were
unchanged in 2015 despite a sharp drop in investment and
exploration after the collapse in crude prices, BP said
in its benchmark industry report.
Proven oil and gas reserves that can be technically pumped
out of the ground typically fluctuate with oil prices as
production becomes more or less economically viable.
But in 2015, when Brent oil prices fell by nearly 50 percent
to $52 a barrel, reserves declined by only 0.1 percent to 1,698
billion barrels, according to the BP Statistical Review of World
Energy, first published in 1951 and considered an industry
handbook.
Investment in oil and gas fell in 2015 by around a quarter
from a year earlier to $160 billion, according to BP Chief
Economist Spencer Dale.
"You'll have to go back to the late 1970s to see such a
sharp fall in investments," Dale told reporters.
Oil production last year rose by 3.2 percent to 91.67
million barrels per day, driven by increased output from U.S.
shale oil production and Iraq and Saudi Arabia increasing
production to record levels, the data showed.
BP estimated that the shale revolution in North America
increased technically-recoverable oil and gas resources up by 15
percent. U.S. oil reserves were unchanged last year at 55
billion barrels but were nearly double 2005 levels.
"This is truly the age of plenty," Dale said.
INDIAN DEMAND
The drop in oil prices nevertheless sparked a sharp rise in
consumption of 1.9 percent, nearly double the historical
average, as drivers from the United States to India and China
drove more and in bigger cars.
India stood out, overtaking Russia as the world's third
largest energy market, and Japan as the third largest oil
consumer, as oil demand there rose by 8.1 percent, the data
showed.
China's oil demand growth of 6.1 remained the largest in
volume.
Overall energy consumption increased by 1.1 percent in 2015,
a similar rate to a year earlier, though much slower than the
10-year average of 1.9 percent, BP said.
The modest growth was due in large part to China's slowing
demand growth, which reached 1.5 percent compared to an average
of 5 percent over the past decade. The shift was a result of the
first decline in decades in output from energy-intensive
industries such as iron, steel and cement, Dale said.
Global gas consumption rose by 1.7 percent, up from a 0.6
percent growth in 2014 but still below the 10-year average of
2.3 percent, a result of mild winter weather in North America
and Europe.
Non-fossil fuel production rose by 3.6 percent in 2015, with
renewable energy in the power sector growing by 15 percent, even
though its overall share in the global energy mix remains small
at 2.8 percent.
Coal recorded its biggest fall in consumption and production
since BP's records start in 1980, with China accounting for a
third in the fall as it shifted towards gas.
