July 30 BP Plc said on Tuesday it
was relatively well positioned in the U.S. ethanol credit
market, which is costing some refining companies hundreds of
millions of dollars to cover renewable fuels requirements.
"We're quite well positioned in the short term ... We're net
long RINs. We've been able to trade into this spike recently and
done quite well out of it," said Iain Conn, chief executive of
refining and marketing, during on an earnings conference call.
Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) spiked to almost
$1.50 per credit almost two weeks ago, compared with just 5
cents in December 2012. Refiners worried there would be a
shortage of the credits this year and next as ethanol blending
requirements rise.