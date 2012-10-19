GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil dips as Qatar rift seen threat to output cuts, sterling firms
* Oil falls as some question impact of diplomatic row over Qatar
MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian oil company Rosneft , seeking to buy BP and its partners out of rival oil producer TNK-BP, is preparing to launch a 20 billion rouble ($649.88 million) bond it delayed last week, a banking source said on Friday.
Rosneft is seeking to borrow at least $15 billion from foreign sources for the deal. Ratings agencies have said the deal stretches its credit metrics and it could risk a downgrade if leverage increases sharply as a result of the deal.
* But borrowing could become more expensive for Qatar, others