MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian oil company Rosneft , seeking to buy BP and its partners out of rival oil producer TNK-BP, is preparing to launch a 20 billion rouble ($649.88 million) bond it delayed last week, a banking source said on Friday.

Rosneft is seeking to borrow at least $15 billion from foreign sources for the deal. Ratings agencies have said the deal stretches its credit metrics and it could risk a downgrade if leverage increases sharply as a result of the deal.