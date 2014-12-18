* BP EPS could be cut to 5 cents due to first Rosneft loss
* Russian oil giant value more than halves
* BP may write down 19.75 pct Rosneft equity as dividends
fall
LONDON, Dec 18 BP faces a first and heavy
loss from its stake in Russia's Rosneft due to plummeting oil
prices and a crumbling rouble, potentially forcing it to write
down the value of its once-prized asset.
BP's fourth-quarter earnings could fall by more than two
thirds from the previous quarter to 5 cents per share as Rosneft
will weigh on its profits with a loss of up to $750
million, according to several forecasts.
This would be the first loss since BP acquired its 19.75
percent stake in government-controlled Rosneft in March 2013 in
a $25 billion deal that saw BP fold its half of TNK-BP,
then-Russia's third largest oil company, into Rosneft in
exchange for cash, Rosneft stock and a seat for BP chief
executive Bob Dudley on its board.
The deal was hailed by many as a major boost to BP as
Rosneft offered a foothold in a major oil producing country with
strong internal growth. Rosneft accounted for nearly one third
of BP's oil and gas production in the first nine months of 2014
at just above 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and
8.4 percent of BP's profits over that period.
In 2013, BP's set value of its equity in Rosneft in 2013 at
$13.68 billion.
Rosneft's market value in dollars has however more than
halved this year
"BP may see a massive Q4 earnings hit from Rosneft as the
weaker rouble and oil price could lead to a $750 million net
loss... which would take our BP Q4 EPS to 5 cents or $1 billion
of net income," U.S. energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering,
Holt & Co. said in a note.
A BP spokesman would not comment. BP will report its full
year results in February. BP's Dudley has said in recent months
that Rosneft was a long-term investment.
WRITE DOWN
According to Iain Reid, analyst at BMO Capital Markets
investment bank, Rosneft could account for a $630 million loss
on BP's fourth quarter balance sheet.
BP's cash flow from Rosneft is formed by the dividend which
reached $693 million in July, roughly 2.7 percent of BP's 2013
cash flow. The dividend could vanish next year.
"Viewed annually through 2016, our forecast Rosneft FCF
(free cash flow) generation comes nowhere near the required
level to cover debt repayments," Barclays said in a report.
Dividends "will be substantially lower next year, assuming
they are not scrapped altogether," according to Barclays.
With around $30 billion of debt in need of repayment or
refinancing over the next two years, the pressure on Rosneft is
considerable, as sanctions limit its ability to refinance
foreign debt and raise capital.
BP may opt to write down the value of its Rosneft equity,
sources said.
As a result of the size of its Rosneft holding, BP adjusts
the value it ascribes to the asset each quarter. BP last
reported the value of its Rosneft stake in the 2013 annual
report.
"Rosneft has $20 billion of debt repayable by April 2015,
meaning a dilutive equity issuance is possible, impairing the
value of BP's stake and cutting the production BP could book,"
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. said.
