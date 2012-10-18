LONDON Oct 18 British oil firm BP has
received an offer for its 50 percent stake in Russian oil
producer TNK-BP according to a source familiar with
the company's actions.
The source was unable to give details but the offer is from
Rosneft because the only other potential bidder,
tycoon-led AAR, pulled out of the bidding on Wednesday and has
offered its own stake to Russian state-owned Rosneft.
"BP is reviewing options including any offers received," the
source said on Thursday.
Industry sources have put the total value of Rosneft's bid
for the whole of Russia's third largest oil producer TNK-BP at
around $50 billion in cash and shares.