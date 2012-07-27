By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, July 27 A Siberian court has awarded
more than $3 billion in damages against British oil major BP
in a suit brought by minority shareholders in its $60
billion Russian venture TNK-BP, the plaintiffs' lawyer
said on Friday.
The setback for BP comes as the company continues to
talk to potential buyers of its share of TNK-BP. BP formed the
50-50 joint venture with AAR, a consortium representing four
Russian tycoons, nearly a decade ago to tap in to the country's
vast energy reserves.
The Tyumen arbitration court awarded 100 billion roubles
($3.1 billion) in damages in the case brought by a group who own
shares in TNK-BP's listed subsidiary TNK-BP Holding.
The case, which concerned BP's failed attempt last year to
partner with state oil company Rosneft, was brought by
the minority shareholders on behalf of TNK-BP, meaning that BP
will have to pay the damages to TNK-BP.
The sum awarded is about a third of the amount that the
minority shareholders were seeking. They originally wanted $12.5
billion in damages, but that was later cut to $8.8 billion.
"Yes, I can confirm that we won," Dmitry Chepurenko, of law
firm Liniya Prava, told Reuters from Tyumen after the court
ruling.
"Parent companies should be held accountable for their
wrongful acts causing losses to subsidiaries, and our case is a
confirmation of this fact," Chepurenko added in a statement.
BP said that it would appeal against the decision, which it
described as unjustified.
"We will challenge today's ruling in accordance with the
procedure established by the law, and expect that the court of
appeal will adopt a reasonable and fair decision," BP lawyer
Konstantin Lukoyanov said in a statement.
"All the plaintiff's arguments are based on absurd
assumptions and are not related to either the company's
interests or the interests of its shareholders," BP said.
MINORITIES' CLAIM
The case was originally brought last year, thrown out in
November but reopened amid renewed hostilities between TNK-BP's
co-owners. Those hostilities escalated after BP announced last
month that it would seek to sell its stake in Russia's
third-largest oil company.
The minorities, led by Andrey Prokhorov, had claimed that
TNK-BP suffered financial losses when it was excluded last year
from a proposed exploration alliance between BP and Rosneft.
The AAR billionaires, who deny any connection to the case
brought by the minority shareholders, are seeking a separate
arbitration ruling under UK law that would enable them to sue BP
for damages in the international courts over the failed Rosneft
deal.
Represented through the AAR consortium, the tycoons argue
that the BP-Rosneft alliance violated the TNK-BP shareholders'
agreement, which stipulates that BP should do business in Russia
via TNK-BP.
The written justification of Friday's court decision will be
made public within five working days, Chepurenko said. "The
court has made a decision that is in absolute accordance with
the law, and we are satisfied with it," he added.
A source familiar with the matter said there may be another
minority suit filed within the next couple of weeks, regarding
BP directors' vote against the Rospan project at a board meeting
last week. TNK-BP accused its co-owner of failing to support the
gas project this week.
Several scenarios are possible for TNK-BP, with either BP or
the AAR quartet - Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor
Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik - selling their stakes. State oil
company Rosneft also threw its hat into the ring this week.
On Friday TNK-BP reported a 63 percent fall in
second-quarter profit.