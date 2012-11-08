MOSCOW Nov 8 A quartet of Soviet-born
billionaires who own half of Russia's third-largest crude
producer, TNK-BP, agreed with their partner BP
to restore TNK-BP's board functions, their consortium said on
Thursday.
Russian national oil company Rosneft recently agreed to buy
the partners out of the Anglo-Russian company, whose board has
been unable to make important decisions since two independent
directors quit amid hostilities between BP and the AAR
consortium.
The agreement will allow the current TNK-BP board, which
remains short one independent director, to make decisions on
matters requiring simple majority approval, as well as
"unanimous reserved matters", AAR said.
"This agreement will enable the parties to better focus on
preparing their respective transactions with Rosneft, while
having a fully-functioning Board of Directors will ensure
effective corporate governance and business continuity in TNK-BP
during this transition period." AAR CEO Stan Polovets said in a
statement.