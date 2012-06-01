BERLIN, June 1 Russian state oil firm Rosneft
has not considered buying BP's one-half stake
in oil venture TNK-BP, CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday,
after the British oil major said it had received a bid approach.
"We never thought about this," said Sechin, who was visiting
the German capital, Berlin, with President Vladimir Putin.
Asked by reporters whether Rosneft, or state energy holding
company Rosneftegaz, might buy BP's TNK-BP stake, Sechin said it
would be necessary to study the market impact of BP's
announcement.
"We need to study all information and only then take a
decision," he told reporters.
Separately, a spokesman for Rosneftegaz - which owns a
controlling stake in Rosneft - declined to comment on the
matter.