By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 Faced with hundreds of damage
claims it says are fictitious and inflated, BP must decide
whether to dive into a protracted legal battle it had sought to
avoid when it settled a class action over the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill.
The British oil giant asked the Fifth U.S. Circuit of
Appeals in New Orleans this week to halt the claims. Should its
challenge before the three-judge panel fail, BP will face a
choice: ask for a hearing by all the court's judges, appeal to
the U.S. Supreme Court, or try picking off individual cases one
by one, legal experts say.
BP declined to comment on what its strategy would be.
At issue is how to interpret a 1,000-page settlement
document BP negotiated with a committee of lawyers working on
behalf of thousands of individuals and businesses affected by
the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion. The blast killed 11 men and
dumped millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf in one of the
country's worst environmental disasters.
BP estimated the settlement, approved by a U.S. District
Court in Louisiana in 2012, would cost $7.8 billion, but the
payouts may end up ballooning to billions more.
The company has already paid more than $2 billion toward the
198,021 claims filed under the agreement. Overall it says it
handed out over $10 billion to those affected by the spill and
around $14 billion in cleanup and response costs.
Several lawyers not involved in the case said BP should have
known it might be on the hook for more money and erred by
agreeing to a deal that had no payout cap.
BP said it stands by the settlement but insists the problem
is the person appointed by the court to dole out the money,
former Louisiana plaintiffs lawyer Patrick Juneau. The tussle is
over how the administrator is calculating the amount of business
losses due to the spill a claimant can be compensated for. BP
takes issue with the time frame and the accounting methods
Juneau is using.
Geoff Morrell, a BP spokesman, said Juneau's
"misinterpretation" of the agreement "has ignited a feeding
frenzy among trial lawyers attempting to secure money for
themselves and their clients that neither deserves."
In a statement, Juneau said, "the proper place to address
issues concerning the settlement agreement is in the courts."
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier of New Orleans, who is
overseeing the explosion of spill-related litigation, has
repeatedly backed Juneau's interpretation.
So BP appealed to the higher court.
LEGAL OPTIONS
At times during the oral arguments on Monday, the Fifth
Circuit judges threw tough comments at BP's lawyer Ted Olson,
who served as U.S. solicitor general under President George W.
Bush.
"The parties can't come in and change the agreement after
it's been made," Judge James Dennis said.
There is no time limit for the Fifth Circuit to decide BP's
appeal. If the three judges rule against BP, the company can ask
for what is called an "en banc" hearing at the same court but in
front of all the Fifth Circuit judges.
Fewer than 3 percent of en banc hearing requests are
granted, according to the Fifth Circuit's website.
Also built into the settlement agreement itself is an
internal appeal process that BP can use to challenge individual
payments it believes were excessive and victims can use if they
feel they were wrongly denied.
Internal appeal panels are chosen by Barbier from a list of
nominees put forward by both sides. Thousands of appeals have
already been filed this way. The process can be costly: There is
a filing fee, and if the ruling goes against BP, the company is
required to pay 5 percent over and above the original damage
award.
If either side is not satisfied with the decision of the
internal panel, they can ask Barbier to take up a discretionary
review on a case-by-case basis.
Joseph Rice, a lawyer who spent a year and a half debating
the settlement terms with BP on behalf of the plaintiffs, said
BP has taken a handful of cases to this stage, but Barbier has
not chosen to hear them yet.
If all else fails, of course, there is always the highest
court in the land. That would be a long shot for BP.
Arthur Miller, an expert on civil litigation at New York
University, doubts it will go that far, saying the Supreme Court
prefers to hear cases that set legal precedent and are not
focused on narrow contract questions. "This is a one-off
situation."
Settling in the first place was meant to help BP avoid
drawn-out litigation, like the 20-year legal brawl over the 1989
Exxon Valdez spill off Alaska. Claimants who opted in to BP's
deal gave up their right to sue the company later.
The contested settlement replaced a process overseen by
Kenneth Feinberg, an attorney who managed compensation for the
victims of the September 11 attacks. Some plaintiffs were upset
that damage awards under Feinberg were not flowing fast enough,
and both sides agreed it would be better to settle.
Barbier is also overseeing a separate, multi-billion-dollar
case to determine BP's federal pollution fines under the Clean
Water Act, with potentially much higher liabilities. The second
phase of that trial begins in September.
