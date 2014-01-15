Jan 15 A year after agreeing to a multi-billion
dollar settlement with victims of the 2010 Gulf oil spill, BP is
aggressively challenging terms of the deal in a legal strategy
that could backfire with the judge who will rule on the
company's potentially hefty federal fines.
The British oil giant has pushed for multiple reviews by the
5th Circuit Court of Appeals, complaining the claims system
approved by the U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier is overpaying
for damages from the country's worst offshore disaster.
BP's challenges directly question decisions by Barbier, who
presided over the settlement and then himself approved claim
terms. Barbier is also handling a separate government case
against BP and has wide latitude to assess fines for
violations of the Clean Water Act.
BP expects the settlement with Gulf residents to cost about
$9.6 billion, well above the $7.8 billion it initially
estimated.
Altogether the oil producer has provisioned some $42 billion
to pay for cleanup and other costs since the explosion of the
Deepwater Horizon rig, which killed 11 workers in 2010 and
spewed millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
Federal penalties could add to that bill. Maximum fines
might top $17 billion, while BP has only set aside about $3.5
billion for them.
"They are alienating in a very profound way the very judge
that is going to determine their liability," said Blaine
LeCesne, a law professor at Loyola University in New Orleans.
"I'm not sure that's a wise decision."
Barbier has called BP's efforts to try and contradict many
of his rulings with appeals to the 5th Circuit "deeply
disappointing" and has said BP is trying to "rewrite or
disregard the unambiguous terms of the Settlement Agreement."
While the company has won some important victories at the
appeals court, a ruling on Friday upheld the foundation of the
settlement deal.
BP is continuing its fight.
"The litigation seeking to rectify the misinterpretations of
the settlement that have led to inflated, exaggerated or wholly
fictitious claims ... will continue unabated," BP spokesman
Geoff Morrell said.
BP had no comment when asked if clashes with Barbier could
prove risky.
BACK AND FORTH
The 1,000-page settlement deal, approved by Barbier in 2012,
was negotiated by BP and a committee of plaintiffs lawyers to
avoid individual lawsuits by compensating a wide class of
businesses and individuals in one swoop.
The administrator of the deal, Louisiana lawyer Patrick
Juneau, has so far paid $3.8 billion to more than 40,000
claimants along the Gulf coast, according to the settlement
program's website.
BP disputes how Juneau is calculating payments, successfully
arguing in one 5th Circuit case that he was applying incorrect
accounting standards to determine business losses.
On Friday, though, BP was on the losing side of a second
case in the same appeals court where the company had voiced
support for a group of plaintiffs who wanted the settlement
thrown out.
BP now wants the appeals court to permanently halt all
payments to people who cannot prove their losses were directly
caused by the spill.
The company says it should only pay for what it agreed to
when the settlement was signed. But Judge Barbier says BP is
contradicting its own earlier positions when it originally
drafted the settlement terms.
"The question of interpretation only arises in this case
because of an ambiguity," said Joseph Lavitt, a professor at the
University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
[For Alison Frankel's 'On the Case' blog on the decision
click: tinyurl.com/mr2t58n
]
FRAUD CLAIMS
A volley of appeals is not necessarily uncommon in a long,
complicated case like this one, said Edward Sherman from Tulane
University Law School.
"One would hope that a judge would not take offence to the
fact that he has been appealed up on numerous issues, judges are
pretty familiar with that kind of thing," Sherman said. "There
is a certain risk involved in it but BP obviously thinks that
they have an important issue."
The settlement process has certainly had flaws.
An investigation - ordered by Barbier and carried out by
former FBI Director Louis Freeh - found some of Juneau's
employees engaged in "improper" conduct, like taking "referral
fees" to pass claims to other lawyers.
In December, BP filed a lawsuit in federal court to halt
some of the $2.3 billion it set aside for a deal to compensate
commercial seafood industry alleging that some fishermen clients
of lawyer Mikal Watts did not exist.
And this month, BP ran full-page newspaper ads in The New
York Times and The Washington Post saying top officials working
for the claims administrator frequented a strip club that
received a $550,000 damage award.
It did not name the officials and stopped short of accusing
them of corruption. Juneau said two officials quit their posts
to pursue "other business opportunities."
Some plaintiffs' lawyers say BP has focused too much on
picking apart the settlement, instead of on the bigger battle.
Under the Clean Water Act, negligence can be punished with a
maximum fine of $1,100 for each barrel of oil spilled. A verdict
of gross negligence would carry a potential fine of up to $4,300
per barrel.
U.S. officials and BP dispute how much oil was spilled
overall but if the court uses the government estimate minus the
oil that was recovered - or 4.09 million barrels - the price of
a gross negligence finding could run to $17.6 billion.
Barbier has broad discretion to assign penalties that could
be handed down this year after an ongoing trial.
"Remember, this is the same judge who is overseeing the
Clean Water Act claims," said Thomas Young, a Florida-based
plaintiffs' lawyer who represents hundreds of clients claiming
damages from the BP spill. "The real question here is: "Why is
BP poking the hornet's nest?"
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Terry
Wade, Peter Henderson and Marguerita Choy)