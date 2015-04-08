LONDON, April 8 Dutch pension scheme APG was
among a group of investors to pledge support on Wednesday to a
planned resolution on "climate change resilience" at oil giant
BP's upcoming annual general meeting.
The shareholder-led resolution, which is supported by the
company, calls for more openness around issues such as emissions
management, the company's plans for low-carbon research and its
public policy positions relating to climate change.
Initially proposed by a range of pension schemes, faith
groups and charities, the resolution will be put to the vote at
BP's annual general meeting (AGM) on April 16 and needs backing
from 75 percent of votes cast to be passed.
A similar resolution has been proposed for the AGM of sector
peer Royal Dutch Shell and supported by the company
ahead of its AGM on May 19.
As well as APG, other fresh supporters included French fund
firm Amundi, British peer Kames Capital and German investment
manager Union Investment, a statement from shareholder pressure
group ShareAction said.
They join the likes of U.S. pensions giant Calpers, British
fund firms Schroders and Aviva Investors and
Finnish fund Ilmarninen, which are among the groups to have
already backed the resolution.
"Structural changes in the energy markets, resulting from
policy decisions and technological breakthrough, can alter the
long-term outlook for energy companies," said Erik Jan Stork,
Senior Sustainability Specialist at APG.
"We expect BP and other energy companies to take account of
these changes in developing their long-term business
strategies."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)