LONDON, April 30 Oil giant BP has suspended a
senior executive alleged to have taken cash payments in return
for awarding multi-million pound contracts to a shipping
company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.
BP said last month it was investigating possible impropriety
after a whistleblower sent a letter to Chief Executive Bob
Dudley making "serious" allegations.
A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters
previously that the investigation related to the award of
contracts in the shipping unit.
The Telegraph said the letter, a copy of which it said was
sent to the UK's Serious Fraud Office, alleged a five-year
catalogue of bribery within the unit, including a named shipping
group receiving preferential treatment in the award of
contracts.
A BP spokesman said it did not comment on personnel issues.
Reuters was told by a colleague of the senior executive
named in the newspaper that the executive was on leave and that
she did not know when he would return.