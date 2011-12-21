* To exit large solar projects
* Retains presence in alternative energy through wind,
biofuel units
LONDON Dec 21 British oil major BP
shut down the remnants of its solar unit on Wednesday, drawing a
line under the business on which most of its Beyond Petroleum
tagline of the early 2000s was premised.
The unit, which BP has been scaling back since 2008, is the
latest sun energy business to fall victim to rampant competition
from China, falling prices, overcapacity and lower government
subsidies on which the industry still depends.
Solar Millennium on Wednesday became the second
German solar company to file for insolvency in December,
following module maker Solon
U.S. company Solyndra LLC folded earlier in 2011
while Swiss bank Sarasin said in a recent study
that Conergy and Q-Cells were among the German solar companies
most exposed to the sector's crisis.
"The continuing global economic challenges have
significantly impacted the solar industry, making it difficult
to sustain long term returns for the company, despite our best
efforts," BP said in an internal letter to staff.
The company confirmed on Wednesday that it plans to exit its
large-scale projects at Long Haven in the U.S. and Moree in
Australia.
BP announced plans in July to abandon its household and
industrial rooftop solar activities to concentrate on the larger
projects but said on Dec.15 that even those were no longer
viable.
The solar business at BP, which was set up around 40 years
ago, has been shrinking since 2008 when the firm started exiting
its manufacturing plants.
The company retains a presence in alternative energy through
its U.S. wind power portfolio and its biofuels business and has
to date invested $7 billion of a planned $8 billion programme in
alternative energy.
Shares in BP were down 1 percent to 439.5 pence at 1514 GMT.