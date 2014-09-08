(Refiles to add dropped letter "s" in paragraph 9)
Sept 7 The British government has urged the U.S.
Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP Plc
over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of
the largest class actions in American history.
In a friend of court brief, the UK government said lower
court rulings raise grave international concerns by undermining
confidence in the "vigorous and fair resolution of disputes."
The filing said BP, which has "gone to great lengths to
restore the Gulf Coast", was now being required to pay large
sums to others who were not injured by the Deepwater Horizon oil
spill.
The London-based oil major is appealing lower court
decisions within the last year that it believes wrongly require
it to compensate claimants who suffered no injuries from the
spill.
The British government said treatment meted out to BP
undermined the fairness and trust necessary for international
commerce.
The United States and Britain conduct more than $200 billion
in trade each year, and UK businesses are responsible for 17
percent of all foreign direct investment in the United States,
according to the filing.
In a separate statement, BP said the government's petition
emphasizes the importance of fair and consistent application of
law.
BP argued that the Fifth Circuit's decisions, if allowed to
stand, will fundamentally alter class action law and discourage
companies from settling complex cases.
It also said the decisions will likely discourage companies
from investing in the United States "if companies are exposed to
liability for losses they did not cause.
Separately, a Louisiana court ruled last week that BP was
"grossly negligent" and "reckless" in the spill, a move that
could add nearly $18 billion in fines to more than $42 billion
in charges.
BP last week said it would appeal that ruling.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)