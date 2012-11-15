HOUSTON Nov 15 Two BP Plc employees face
criminal indictments for their part in the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon disaster, and charges could be unveiled as early as
Thursday, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
London-based BP is expected to pay a record U.S. criminal
penalty and plead guilty to criminal misconduct in the explosion
and sinking of the Deepwater Horizon platform in the Gulf of
Mexico, which caused the worst offshore oil spill in the
country's history, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
The sources told Reuters that a plea deal with the Justice
Department over the 2010 disaster, in which 11 workers died, may
be announced as soon as Thursday.